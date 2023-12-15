Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 114.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.99.

The public float for NMRK is 139.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of NMRK was 1.03M shares.

NMRK) stock’s latest price update

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK)’s stock price has soared by 7.30 in relation to previous closing price of 9.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Newmark Group (NMRK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago.

NMRK’s Market Performance

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has seen a 17.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.76% gain in the past month and a 46.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for NMRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.26% for NMRK’s stock, with a 48.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMRK Trading at 43.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRK rose by +17.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Newmark Group Inc saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRK

Equity return is now at value 1.29, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.