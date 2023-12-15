Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has decreased by -1.78 when compared to last closing price of 123.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock has been stagnant due to a lack of appreciation for positive updates and the modest mid-stage pipeline setbacks. The company recently settled with generic filers, ensuring no generic launch of Ingrezza until 2038 and highlighting the strength of its intellectual property. The concerns over the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Ingrezza seem overblown.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.31.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for NBIX is 95.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of NBIX was 667.59K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stock saw an increase of 1.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.98% and a quarterly increase of 7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for NBIX’s stock, with a 16.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $127 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.49. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from ROBERTS EIRY, who sale 13,925 shares at the price of $120.30 back on Dec 12. After this action, ROBERTS EIRY now owns 29,521 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., valued at $1,675,240 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS EIRY, the Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., sale 300 shares at $120.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that ROBERTS EIRY is holding 29,521 shares at $36,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Equity return is now at value 10.77, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.