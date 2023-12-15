Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) Stock Experiences 6.39% Monthly Change

The stock of Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has seen a 5.20% increase in the past week, with a 6.39% gain in the past month, and a -19.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for NTCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.51% for NTCT’s stock, with a -17.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) Right Now?

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The public float for NTCT is 68.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTCT on December 15, 2023 was 619.93K shares.

NTCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has jumped by 2.56 compared to previous close of 21.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Tony Piazza – Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance Anil Singhal – President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Szabados – Chief Operating Officer Jean Bua – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dan Bergstrom – RBC Capital Markets James Fish – Piper Sandler Kevin Liu – K. Liu & Company Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to NETSCOUT’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTCT Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.79. In addition, Netscout Systems Inc saw -30.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from SZABADOS MICHAEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Dec 07. After this action, SZABADOS MICHAEL now owns 31,084 shares of Netscout Systems Inc, valued at $105,179 using the latest closing price.

DOWNING JOHN, the EVP, World-Wide Sales of Netscout Systems Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $20.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that DOWNING JOHN is holding 114,115 shares at $60,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Equity return is now at value 3.35, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.