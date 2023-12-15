Navigating the Volatility of Simply Good Foods Co’s (SMPL) Stock

The stock of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has seen a -0.69% decrease in the past week, with a 2.51% gain in the past month, and a 18.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for SMPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.67% for SMPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Right Now?

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The public float for SMPL is 90.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SMPL was 545.30K shares.

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 40.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-14 that DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will report financial results for the 13 week fiscal first quarter ended November 25, 2023, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shaun Mara, Chief Financial Officer.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $42 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMPL Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.50. In addition, Simply Good Foods Co saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Ratzan Brian K., who sale 8,180 shares at the price of $40.15 back on Dec 07. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 2,226,328 shares of Simply Good Foods Co, valued at $328,447 using the latest closing price.

Ratzan Brian K., the Director of Simply Good Foods Co, sale 51,512 shares at $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Ratzan Brian K. is holding 2,234,508 shares at $2,070,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.