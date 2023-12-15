Navigating the Volatility of First Wave BioPharma Inc’s (FWBI) Stock

The stock of First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has gone down by -20.06% for the week, with a -8.93% drop in the past month and a -42.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.99% for FWBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.70% for FWBI stock, with a simple moving average of -80.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for FWBI is 13.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FWBI on December 15, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

FWBI) stock’s latest price update

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI)’s stock price has plunge by -16.78relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, will give a presentation at the 2023 Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference taking place October 12, 2023, in New York City.

FWBI Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI fell by -20.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2819. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc saw -95.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWBI starting from SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, who sale 2,764 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Oct 04. After this action, SAPIRSTEIN JAMES now owns 33,397 shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc, valued at $802 using the latest closing price.

Romano Sarah, the Chief Financial Officer of First Wave BioPharma Inc, sale 1,676 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Romano Sarah is holding 15,800 shares at $486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWBI

Equity return is now at value -3139.91, with -296.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.