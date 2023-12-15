Navient Corp (NAVI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Navient Corp (NAVI) has gone up by 7.82% for the week, with a 13.38% rise in the past month and a 9.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for NAVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.08% for NAVI’s stock, with a 14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is 6.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAVI is 1.50.

The public float for NAVI is 111.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On December 15, 2023, NAVI’s average trading volume was 880.77K shares.

NAVI) stock’s latest price update

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.54 in relation to its previous close of 18.90. However, the company has experienced a 7.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Grifols (GRFS), Denison Mine Corp (DNN), NGL Energy Partners (NGL), Macatawa Bank (MCBC) and Navient (NAVI) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NAVI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NAVI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAVI Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVI rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.58. In addition, Navient Corp saw 18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVI starting from HELEEN MARK L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.99 back on Nov 07. After this action, HELEEN MARK L now owns 395,330 shares of Navient Corp, valued at $169,863 using the latest closing price.

HELEEN MARK L, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Navient Corp, sale 20,000 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HELEEN MARK L is holding 404,056 shares at $380,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVI

Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Navient Corp (NAVI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.