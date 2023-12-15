Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: NTCO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.99. However, the company has seen a -6.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-03 that Lloyds Pharmacy owner Aurelius Group has joined the list of companies interested in buying The Body Shop, the UK sustainable cosmetics retailer, reports on Tuesday revealed. Having been put up for sale last month by its owner Natura, the Brazilian personal care group, a number of suitors for the British business have come forth including Elliot Advisers, the private equity firm which owns bookshop Waterstones.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: NTCO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NTCO is also noteworthy at 2.04.

The public float for NTCO is 689.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume of NTCO on December 15, 2023 was 678.12K shares.

NTCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) has seen a -6.21% decrease in the past week, with a 12.73% rise in the past month, and a 8.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for NTCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for NTCO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR saw 53.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Equity return is now at value -7.97, with -3.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.