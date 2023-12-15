Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for NNOX is 51.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.14% of that float. On December 15, 2023, NNOX’s average trading volume was 872.94K shares.

The stock price of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) has surged by 0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 6.77, but the company has seen a 15.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Erez Meltzer – CEO Ran Daniel – CFO Mike Cavanaugh – IR Conference Call Participants Jeff Cohen – Ladenburg Thalmann Ross Osborn – Cantor Fitzgerald Ben Haynor – Alliance Capital Partners Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nano-X Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

NNOX’s Market Performance

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has experienced a 15.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.70% rise in the past month, and a -2.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for NNOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.59% for NNOX’s stock, with a -30.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at 11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Nano X Imaging Ltd saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Equity return is now at value -42.40, with -35.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.