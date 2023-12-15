Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for MOTS is 0.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.77% of that float. The average trading volume of MOTS on December 15, 2023 was 117.37K shares.

MOTS) stock’s latest price update

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS)’s stock price has decreased by -21.10 compared to its previous closing price of 3.46. However, the company has seen a -34.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, announced today that Mark Pomeranz, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

MOTS’s Market Performance

MOTS’s stock has fallen by -34.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.37% and a quarterly drop of -63.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.97% for Motus GI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.04% for MOTS’s stock, with a -70.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOTS Trading at -51.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.35%, as shares sank -34.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOTS fell by -34.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Motus GI Holdings Inc saw -78.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOTS

Equity return is now at value -1065.40, with -106.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.