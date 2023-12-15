Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Stock Records 11.51% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has gone down by -2.33% for the week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month and a 11.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.22% for MSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for MSI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) Right Now?

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for MSI is 165.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSI on December 15, 2023 was 658.16K shares.

MSI) stock’s latest price update

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.40relation to previous closing price of 326.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Investors interested in Wireless Equipment stocks are likely familiar with Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) and Motorola (MSI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.92. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc saw 22.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from YAZDI CYNTHIA, who sale 10,167 shares at the price of $329.30 back on Dec 12. After this action, YAZDI CYNTHIA now owns 3,780 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc, valued at $3,348,015 using the latest closing price.

WINKLER JASON J, the EVP and CFO of Motorola Solutions Inc, sale 6,111 shares at $317.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WINKLER JASON J is holding 6,732 shares at $1,941,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Equity return is now at value 3586.84, with 14.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.