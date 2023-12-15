Momentus Inc (MNTS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for MNTS is 6.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on December 15, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

The stock price of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) has plunged by -4.63 when compared to previous closing price of 2.16, but the company has seen a -15.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that A risky yet potentially rewarding strategy is betting against companies on their way to financial ruin. While shorting stocks does expose investors to potentially infinite losses if a stock irrationally spikes higher, companies with poor fundamentals and who consistently dilute investors typically pay for it.

MNTS’s Market Performance

Momentus Inc (MNTS) has experienced a -15.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.62% drop in the past month, and a -39.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.24% for MNTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.40% for MNTS’s stock, with a -85.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MNTS Trading at -31.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -37.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS fell by -15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Momentus Inc saw -94.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Kabot Brian, who sale 400 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kabot Brian now owns 3,782 shares of Momentus Inc, valued at $1,040 using the latest closing price.

Kabot Brian, the Director of Momentus Inc, sale 400 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Kabot Brian is holding 4,182 shares at $1,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Equity return is now at value -246.98, with -111.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Momentus Inc (MNTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.