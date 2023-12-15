MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for MKSI is 62.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.71% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MKSI was 679.05K shares.

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has jumped by 11.01 compared to previous close of 89.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Insiders have a more extended holding period than most, a critical aspect that investors should be aware of.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has experienced a 19.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.64% rise in the past month, and a 11.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.32% for MKSI’s stock, with a 10.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +29.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.17. In addition, MKS Instruments, Inc. saw 17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Moloney Jacqueline F, who sale 250 shares at the price of $82.23 back on Dec 01. After this action, Moloney Jacqueline F now owns 11,328 shares of MKS Instruments, Inc., valued at $20,558 using the latest closing price.

Henry David Philip, the EVP, Operations & Corp Mktg of MKS Instruments, Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $68.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Henry David Philip is holding 11,073 shares at $170,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Equity return is now at value -51.86, with -16.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.