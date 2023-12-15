Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, MMSI stock has gone up by 3.40%, with a monthly decline of -1.97% and a quarterly surge of 5.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for MMSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) is above average at 41.83x. The 36-month beta value for MMSI is also noteworthy at 0.88.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for MMSI is 56.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of MMSI on December 15, 2023 was 412.73K shares.

MMSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) has jumped by 0.08 compared to previous close of 71.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Merit Medical’s (MMSI) strong product portfolio raises optimism about the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MMSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MMSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $72 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MMSI Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMSI rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.85. In addition, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMSI starting from Peterson Neil, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $67.91 back on Aug 22. After this action, Peterson Neil now owns 0 shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., valued at $543,288 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, the Director of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., sale 22,180 shares at $69.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that ANDERSON A SCOTT is holding 49,217 shares at $1,539,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMSI

Equity return is now at value 8.64, with 5.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.