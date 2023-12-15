MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL)’s stock price has soared by 7.36 in relation to previous closing price of 20.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that The October CPI report showed a lower-than-expected inflation rate, boosting the market sentiment and sparking a rally across various sectors. However, not all stocks are poised to benefit from positive macroeconomic news.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MXL is also noteworthy at 2.01.

The public float for MXL is 74.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume of MXL on December 15, 2023 was 790.82K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

The stock of MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has seen a 13.80% increase in the past week, with a 29.00% rise in the past month, and a 2.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for MXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.91% for MXL’s stock, with a -14.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $18 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MXL Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +22.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.88. In addition, MaxLinear Inc saw -35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from LOUGHEED JAMES, who sale 115,944 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, LOUGHEED JAMES now owns 3,921 shares of MaxLinear Inc, valued at $4,723,973 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Equity return is now at value -0.54, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.