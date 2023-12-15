Marin Software Inc (MRIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN)’s stock price has increased by 12.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a 9.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Bertz – Chief Financial Officer Chris Lien – Founder, Chairman and CEO Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Marin Software Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for MRIN is 17.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRIN on December 15, 2023 was 127.52K shares.

MRIN’s Market Performance

MRIN stock saw an increase of 9.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.42% and a quarterly increase of -21.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Marin Software Inc (MRIN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.12% for MRIN stock, with a simple moving average of -34.50% for the last 200 days.

MRIN Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +31.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3321. In addition, Marin Software Inc saw -60.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRIN starting from Bertz Robert, who sale 31,178 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bertz Robert now owns 38,281 shares of Marin Software Inc, valued at $18,841 using the latest closing price.

Lien Christopher A., the CEO of Marin Software Inc, sale 36,915 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lien Christopher A. is holding 142,427 shares at $24,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Equity return is now at value -80.55, with -61.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marin Software Inc (MRIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.