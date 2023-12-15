Magna International Inc. (MGA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has surged by 6.72 when compared to previous closing price of 54.89, but the company has seen a 7.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that As EV stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) see sales slip and margins tighten, many bemoan the industry’s current state. While adoption skyrocketed over the past few years, tightened economic conditions mean consumers can’t afford top-of-the-line EV offerings.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGA is 1.73.

The public float for MGA is 267.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on December 15, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

The stock of Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen a 7.00% increase in the past week, with a 6.43% rise in the past month, and a 2.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for MGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.70% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.04. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.