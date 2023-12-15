Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) has jumped by 7.32 compared to previous close of 46.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-13 that Lumentum faces tough macro and competitive challenges. Acquisitions are helping reduce customer concentration issues, but its core businesses lack clear competitive advantages.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for LITE is 66.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LITE on December 15, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has seen a 14.49% increase for the week, with a 14.46% rise in the past month and a 3.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for Lumentum Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.04% for LITE’s stock, with a 3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $62 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at 19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE rose by +14.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.96. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Johnson Julia Suzanne, who sale 1,163 shares at the price of $44.17 back on Nov 20. After this action, Johnson Julia Suzanne now owns 22,032 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc, valued at $51,370 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc, sale 6,872 shares at $60.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 35,629 shares at $415,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Equity return is now at value -14.03, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.