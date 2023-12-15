Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX)’s stock price has soared by 6.33 in relation to previous closing price of 65.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that LPX is transitioning from a commodity business to specialized products, such as engineered wood siding and performance OSB, which offers higher revenues and more stable profit margins. The OSB market, including LPX’s OSB Structural Solutions, has experienced a decline in prices and profits due to reduced construction activity, but the market is still strong. LPX is delivering structural growth across the cycle, but it still is affected by OSB price volatility to a large degree.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) is above average at 45.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for LPX is 71.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPX on December 15, 2023 was 825.05K shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stock saw an increase of 8.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.53% and a quarterly increase of 18.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.63% for LPX’s stock, with a 13.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $78 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at 20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.60. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Blosser Michael W, who sale 4,060 shares at the price of $67.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Blosser Michael W now owns 49,858 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., valued at $272,020 using the latest closing price.

Doyle Derek Nelson, the VP, Controller & CAO of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $58.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Doyle Derek Nelson is holding 4,356 shares at $87,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Equity return is now at value 7.54, with 4.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.