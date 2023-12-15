Loews Corp. (L) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) has decreased by -2.33 when compared to last closing price of 70.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-30 that Loews (NYSE:L) has reported a strong recovery in third-quarter revenue and earnings, supported by its insurance business and higher investment income. The conglomerate grew revenue to $3.93 billion for the three months to September 30, 2023, up from $3.46 billion in 3Q 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) Right Now?

Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for L is 182.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of L was 883.91K shares.

L’s Market Performance

The stock of Loews Corp. (L) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a 3.39% rise in the past month, and a 6.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for L. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.36% for L’s stock, with a 12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

L Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.05. In addition, Loews Corp. saw 17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from FRIBOURG PAUL J, who sale 715 shares at the price of $70.21 back on Dec 01. After this action, FRIBOURG PAUL J now owns 0 shares of Loews Corp., valued at $50,200 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS WALTER L, the Director of Loews Corp., sale 715 shares at $70.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HARRIS WALTER L is holding 21,200 shares at $50,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Equity return is now at value 9.56, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Loews Corp. (L) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.