Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOB is 1.50.

The public float for LOB is 33.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOB on December 15, 2023 was 154.95K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LOB) stock’s latest price update

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB)’s stock price has surge by 10.92relation to previous closing price of 39.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Live Oak Bancshares has seen a significant increase in its stock price, leading to questions about whether it still offers strong upside or not. The bank has experienced improvements in its balance sheet, with an increase in loans, cash, securities, and deposits. However, there has been a decrease in net interest income and non-interest income, impacting the bank’s financial performance.

LOB’s Market Performance

LOB’s stock has risen by 20.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.27% and a quarterly rise of 33.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.88% for LOB stock, with a simple moving average of 52.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LOB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LOB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOB Trading at 40.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +31.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOB rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.19. In addition, Live Oak Bancshares Inc saw 45.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOB starting from Smits Steve, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Dec 07. After this action, Smits Steve now owns 145,751 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc, valued at $362,452 using the latest closing price.

Smits Steve, the Chief Credit Officer of Live Oak Bancshares Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $35.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Smits Steve is holding 155,751 shares at $534,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOB

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.