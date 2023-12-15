Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LTH is 1.79.

The public float for LTH is 57.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTH on December 15, 2023 was 705.03K shares.

LTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has increased by 3.17 when compared to last closing price of 14.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-12-05 that The recent upswing in retail stocks was likely a function of how much pain the sector (and the market) felt in October.

LTH’s Market Performance

LTH’s stock has risen by 5.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.04% and a quarterly rise of 1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for LTH’s stock, with a -10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTH Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.93. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc saw 27.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from Akradi Bahram, who purchase 34,411 shares at the price of $14.59 back on Nov 17. After this action, Akradi Bahram now owns 34,411 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, valued at $502,005 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the FOUNDER & CEO of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, purchase 41,761 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 11,447,541 shares at $531,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Equity return is now at value 3.06, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.