Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, LAZ stock has gone up by 9.97%, with a monthly gain of 26.63% and a quarterly surge of 4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Lazard Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.00% for LAZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for LAZ is 107.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LAZ was 777.12K shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ)’s stock price has soared by 4.86 in relation to previous closing price of 33.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Lazard (LAZ) records a 7.2% sequential increase in its November AUM due to market and FX appreciation, partially offset by net outflows.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZ Trading at 20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +25.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.97. In addition, Lazard Ltd. saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Equity return is now at value -21.82, with -1.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.