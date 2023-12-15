Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for SWIM is 37.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On December 15, 2023, SWIM’s average trading volume was 318.62K shares.

SWIM) stock’s latest price update

Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.11 in relation to its previous close of 2.61. However, the company has experienced a 17.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Nicole Harlowe – IR Scott Rajeski – President and CEO Mark Borseth – Interim CFO Oliver Gloe – Incoming CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Merkel – William Blair Anika Dholakia – Barclays Shaun Calnan – Bank of America Keith Hughes – Truist Charles Perron-Piche – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day, and welcome to the Latham Group Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

SWIM’s Market Performance

Latham Group Inc (SWIM) has experienced a 17.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.54% rise in the past month, and a 7.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for SWIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.40% for SWIM’s stock, with a -5.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +17.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Latham Group Inc saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Rajeski Scott Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, Rajeski Scott Michael now owns 291,056 shares of Latham Group Inc, valued at $31,680 using the latest closing price.

Rajeski Scott Michael, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Latham Group Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Rajeski Scott Michael is holding 283,056 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Equity return is now at value -5.45, with -2.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Latham Group Inc (SWIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.