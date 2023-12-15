Largo Inc (LGO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for LGO is 35.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LGO was 56.35K shares.

The stock price of Largo Inc (NASDAQ: LGO) has plunged by -5.69 when compared to previous closing price of 2.11, but the company has seen a -9.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LGO #cleanenergy–Largo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023.

LGO’s Market Performance

LGO’s stock has fallen by -9.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly drop of -37.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Largo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for LGO stock, with a simple moving average of -47.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LGO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for LGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LGO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $11 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LGO Trading at -15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGO fell by -9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Largo Inc saw -63.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGO

Equity return is now at value -12.88, with -9.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Largo Inc (LGO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.