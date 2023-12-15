Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has increased by 1.74 when compared to last closing price of 76.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 54.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is 0.58.

The public float for LNTH is 67.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. On December 15, 2023, LNTH’s average trading volume was 1.00M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH’s stock has seen a 13.66% increase for the week, with a 13.94% rise in the past month and a 20.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for Lantheus Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.53% for LNTH’s stock, with a 0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNTH Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.59. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc saw 52.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Blanchfield Paul, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $67.96 back on Nov 16. After this action, Blanchfield Paul now owns 88,651 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc, valued at $101,940 using the latest closing price.

Heino Mary Anne, the CEO of Lantheus Holdings Inc, sale 11,780 shares at $63.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Heino Mary Anne is holding 317,687 shares at $750,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.