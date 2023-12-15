Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.73 in comparison to its previous close of 24.30, however, the company has experienced a 7.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Kymera (KYMR) receives a $15 million milestone payment from Sanofi as dosing begins in a phase II study evaluating KT-474 for treating atopic dermatitis. Shares rise on the same.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KYMR is also noteworthy at 2.19.

The public float for KYMR is 48.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.98% of that float. The average trading volume of KYMR on December 15, 2023 was 772.71K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stock saw an increase of 7.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 46.86% and a quarterly increase of 33.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.95% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.51% for KYMR’s stock, with a 10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KYMR Trading at 56.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +40.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.14. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 197,699 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Nov 03. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,656,191 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,781,407 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 216,406 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 2,552,306 shares at $2,519,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Equity return is now at value -36.87, with -28.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.