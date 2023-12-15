Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has dropped by -3.83 in relation to previous closing price of 21.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Investors got a jolt back to reality about the volatile geopolitical landscape after the Hamas attacks on Israel. When the news broke, the best defense stocks rallied.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 0.82.

The public float for KTOS is 126.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume for KTOS on December 15, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a 9.59% rise in the past month, and a 39.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.93% for KTOS’s stock, with a 35.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw 97.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from MILLS THOMAS E IV, who sale 16,091 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 04. After this action, MILLS THOMAS E IV now owns 1,574 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, valued at $321,820 using the latest closing price.

Lund Deanna H, the EVP & CFO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Lund Deanna H is holding 159,260 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Equity return is now at value -2.12, with -1.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.