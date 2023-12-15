Knightscope Inc’s (KSCP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Knightscope Inc (KSCP) has gone down by -6.06% for the week, with a -4.57% drop in the past month and a -27.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.25% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for KSCP’s stock, with a -24.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KSCP is 2.20.

The public float for KSCP is 71.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.53% of that float. On December 15, 2023, KSCP’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.67 in comparison to its previous close of 0.61, however, the company has experienced a -6.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-29 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $KSCP #SecurityRobot–Knightscope to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference.

KSCP Trading at -13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6326. In addition, Knightscope Inc saw -67.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc, valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Equity return is now at value -518.94, with -124.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Knightscope Inc (KSCP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.