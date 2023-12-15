Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NYSE: KNSL) is above average at 28.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.

The public float for KNSL is 21.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNSL on December 15, 2023 was 178.34K shares.

KNSL) stock’s latest price update

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NYSE: KNSL)’s stock price has plunge by -4.97relation to previous closing price of 348.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

KNSL’s Market Performance

KNSL’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.92% and a quarterly drop of -19.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for KNSL’s stock, with a -7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNSL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KNSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNSL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $521 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNSL Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSL rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $347.39. In addition, Kinsale Capital Group Inc saw 26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNSL starting from Russell Frederick L. Jr., who sale 841 shares at the price of $365.85 back on Nov 27. After this action, Russell Frederick L. Jr. now owns 440 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc, valued at $307,680 using the latest closing price.

Haney Brian D., the EVP and COO of Kinsale Capital Group Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $357.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Haney Brian D. is holding 65,331 shares at $535,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSL

Equity return is now at value 35.25, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.