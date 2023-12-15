Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) is 27.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JEF is 1.39.

The public float for JEF is 164.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On December 15, 2023, JEF’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

JEF) stock’s latest price update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 37.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that This integrated giant is safer for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector, has backed up some, and now yields a strong 4.17% dividend.

JEF’s Market Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has experienced a 6.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.61% rise in the past month, and a 0.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for JEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.78% for JEF’s stock, with a 15.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JEF Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.91. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc saw 18.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who sale 134,217 shares at the price of $35.79 back on Aug 04. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 15,744,184 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, valued at $4,803,224 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sale 346,984 shares at $35.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 15,878,401 shares at $12,379,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Equity return is now at value 3.45, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.