International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is above average at 58.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.

The public float for IGT is 106.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IGT on December 15, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

IGT) stock’s latest price update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has plunge by 2.64relation to previous closing price of 27.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that International Game Technology shares have fallen over 10% in the past months due to concerns about the health of the consumer and ongoing casino investment in gaming machines. IGT is delivering strong financial performance, expanding margins, and strengthening its balance sheet. The company operates in the lottery, gaming, and digital gaming segments, with stable revenue streams, long-term contracts, and growing recurring software sales.

IGT’s Market Performance

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has experienced a 5.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.13% rise in the past month, and a -13.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for IGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for IGT’s stock, with a -2.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.90. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 23.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Equity return is now at value 6.45, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.