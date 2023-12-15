Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has gone up by 8.84% for the week, with a 8.69% rise in the past month and a 21.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.11% for IAS’s stock, with a 1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) is above average at 282.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.

The public float for IAS is 66.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IAS on December 15, 2023 was 886.29K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has jumped by 2.99 compared to previous close of 14.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Corporate Participants Jonathan Schaffer – SVP of Investor Relations Lisa Utzschneider – Chief Executive Officer Tania Secor – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Kelley – Stifel Andrew Marok – Raymond James Raimo Lenschow – Barclays James Heaney – Jefferies Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Ian Morel -Evercore Youssef Squali – Truist Justin Patterson – KeyBanc Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Matt Farrell – Piper Stanley Mark Zgutowicz – The Benchmark Company Tim Nollen – Macquarie Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to IAS Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.33. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw 72.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from SECOR TANIA, who sale 38,394 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Dec 08. After this action, SECOR TANIA now owns 220,129 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $536,364 using the latest closing price.

VEP Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sale 11,000,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that VEP Group, LLC is holding 66,660,001 shares at $154,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.