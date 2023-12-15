Insulet Corporation (PODD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 204.83, however, the company has experienced a 6.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Insulet (PODD) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Right Now?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for PODD is 69.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PODD on December 15, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stock saw an increase of 6.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.58% and a quarterly increase of 21.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Insulet Corporation (PODD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.90% for PODD’s stock, with a -14.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $234 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PODD Trading at 27.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.85. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Petrovic Shacey, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $164.33 back on Nov 13. After this action, Petrovic Shacey now owns 2,567 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $3,286,600 using the latest closing price.

Petrovic Shacey, the Director of Insulet Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $165.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Petrovic Shacey is holding 0 shares at $2,475,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Equity return is now at value 23.18, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.