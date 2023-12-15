Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 4.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ILPT is also noteworthy at 1.68.

The public float for ILPT is 58.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of ILPT on December 15, 2023 was 576.33K shares.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT stock saw an increase of 18.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 61.89% and a quarterly increase of 29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.49% for ILPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 58.03% for the last 200 days.

ILPT Trading at 61.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +64.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT rose by +18.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 46.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 09. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 8,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

JONES LISA HARRIS, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that JONES LISA HARRIS is holding 70,000 shares at $188,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Equity return is now at value -14.13, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.