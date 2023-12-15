Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) has increased by 36.21 when compared to last closing price of 4.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that Immix Biopharma is a biotech company focused on developing CAR-T and other cell-based therapies for cancers and heme disorders. Their most advanced project is NXC-201, a BCMA-targeted CAR-T natural killer cell therapy, which has shown a 95% overall response rate in patients with multiple myeloma. They also have a tissue-specific platform called iMX-110, which is being assessed in early-stage studies for sarcoma and colorectal cancer.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

The public float for IMMX is 7.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for IMMX on December 15, 2023 was 238.07K shares.

IMMX’s Market Performance

IMMX’s stock has seen a 13.83% increase for the week, with a 29.09% rise in the past month and a 112.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.82% for Immix Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.98% for IMMX’s stock, with a 113.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 40.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.50%, as shares surge +27.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw 148.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 31,000 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Dec 11. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 813,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $144,894 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 782,000 shares at $122,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Equity return is now at value -77.41, with -70.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.