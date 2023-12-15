IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) has dropped by -1.13 compared to previous close of 4.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-14 that IHS Holding beat on revenue but missed earnings estimates in its latest quarter. Results were primarily hurt by foreign currency headwinds, given the ongoing devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Is It Worth Investing in IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for IHS is 121.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of IHS was 382.78K shares.

IHS’s Market Performance

IHS stock saw a decrease of 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for IHS Holding Ltd (IHS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.87% for IHS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IHS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IHS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IHS Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, IHS Holding Ltd saw -28.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IHS

Equity return is now at value -229.01, with -29.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.