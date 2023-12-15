Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, IDXX stock has gone up by 5.95%, with a monthly gain of 22.00% and a quarterly surge of 22.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.80% for IDXX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Right Now?

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 1.26.

The public float for IDXX is 82.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for IDXX on December 15, 2023 was 513.95K shares.

IDXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has decreased by -0.61 when compared to last closing price of 557.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Instruments stocks have likely encountered both Alcon (ALC) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $602 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDXX Trading at 22.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $500.38. In addition, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. saw 35.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from POLEWACZYK JAMES F, who sale 11,636 shares at the price of $521.79 back on Dec 07. After this action, POLEWACZYK JAMES F now owns 10,050 shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., valued at $6,071,500 using the latest closing price.

MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, the President and CEO of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., sale 7,128 shares at $513.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY is holding 79,233 shares at $3,657,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Equity return is now at value 92.79, with 28.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.