Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN)’s stock price has plunge by -8.84relation to previous closing price of 105.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Intel (INTC), United States Cellular (USM) and Huron (HURN) are currently witnessing a short-term pullback in price. So, make sure you take full advantage of it.

Is It Worth Investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) Right Now?

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HURN is at 0.56.

The public float for HURN is 18.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for HURN on December 15, 2023 was 114.52K shares.

HURN’s Market Performance

HURN stock saw a decrease of -7.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.74% for HURN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HURN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HURN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HURN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $64 based on the research report published on December 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HURN Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HURN fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.74. In addition, Huron Consulting Group Inc saw 32.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HURN starting from Hussey C. Mark, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $104.51 back on Dec 11. After this action, Hussey C. Mark now owns 106,286 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc, valued at $418,059 using the latest closing price.

LOCKHART H EUGENE, the Director of Huron Consulting Group Inc, sale 1,164 shares at $104.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that LOCKHART H EUGENE is holding 31,097 shares at $121,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HURN

Equity return is now at value 13.83, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.