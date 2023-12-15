Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) is above average at 9.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.

The public float for HOPE is 113.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOPE on December 15, 2023 was 793.58K shares.

HOPE) stock’s latest price update

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 11.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2023 12:30 PM ET Company Participants Angie Yang – Director, IR Kevin Kim – Chairman, President & CEO Julianna Balicka – EVP & CFO Peter Koh – SEVP & COO Conference Call Participants Christopher McGratty – KBW Matthew Clark – Piper Sandler Gary Tenner – D.A. Davidson David Chiaverini – Wedbush Securities Operator Good day, and welcome to the Hope Bancorp’s 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

HOPE’s Market Performance

Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) has seen a 11.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.92% gain in the past month and a 31.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for HOPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.21% for HOPE’s stock, with a 27.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOPE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOPE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on May 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOPE Trading at 26.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +19.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE rose by +11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from Stenger Thomas, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $9.34 back on Sep 08. After this action, Stenger Thomas now owns 32,200 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc, valued at $28,020 using the latest closing price.

Stenger Thomas, the SEVP, Chief Risk Officer of Hope Bancorp Inc, sale 3,418 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stenger Thomas is holding 35,200 shares at $31,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOPE

Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 0.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.