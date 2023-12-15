Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC) is above average at 8.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.

The public float for HWC is 85.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HWC on December 15, 2023 was 610.73K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HWC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC) has jumped by 2.98 compared to previous close of 46.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

HWC’s Market Performance

HWC’s stock has risen by 7.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.11% and a quarterly rise of 24.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Hancock Whitney Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.50% for HWC’s stock, with a 22.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWC Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.71. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corp. saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Wilkins Carleton Richard, who sale 1,110 shares at the price of $42.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Wilkins Carleton Richard now owns 14,657 shares of Hancock Whitney Corp., valued at $47,575 using the latest closing price.

HAIRSTON JOHN M, the President & CEO of Hancock Whitney Corp., sale 23,517 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HAIRSTON JOHN M is holding 205,369 shares at $1,034,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Equity return is now at value 14.38, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.