Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 10.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Hain Celestial (HAIN) is likely to gain from its strategic priorities, strength in the International unit and solid operational execution. However, rising operating expenses remain a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.

The public float for HAIN is 88.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAIN on December 15, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

HAIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has seen a -1.48% decrease in the past week, with a -8.98% drop in the past month, and a 6.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for HAIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for HAIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Hain Celestial Group Inc saw -34.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from ZIER DAWN M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Nov 15. After this action, ZIER DAWN M. now owns 68,755 shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc, valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Carlyn R., the Director of Hain Celestial Group Inc, purchase 18,175 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Taylor Carlyn R. is holding 53,957 shares at $199,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Equity return is now at value -13.24, with -5.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.