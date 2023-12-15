Guess Inc. (GES) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Guess Inc. (GES) has gone up by 7.55% for the week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month and a 5.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.09% for GES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.54% for GES’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GES is at 1.89.

The public float for GES is 21.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 39.94% of that float. The average trading volume for GES on December 15, 2023 was 950.96K shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.55 in comparison to its previous close of 22.62, however, the company has experienced a 7.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that LPLA, GES and WGO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GES Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, Guess Inc. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from MARCIANO PAUL, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $22.52 back on Dec 04. After this action, MARCIANO PAUL now owns 1,081,700 shares of Guess Inc., valued at $3,377,895 using the latest closing price.

MARCIANO PAUL, the Chief Creative Officer of Guess Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $22.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MARCIANO PAUL is holding 1,231,700 shares at $3,406,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Equity return is now at value 37.85, with 7.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guess Inc. (GES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.