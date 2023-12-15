Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR’s (ASR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ASR stock has gone up by 22.94%, with a monthly gain of 32.67% and a quarterly surge of 14.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.92% for ASR’s stock, with a 11.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASR) Right Now?

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for ASR is 27.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ASR was 64.88K shares.

ASR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASR) has jumped by 26.06 compared to previous close of 229.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that FMX and ASR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on November 17, 2023.

ASR Trading at 32.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +28.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASR rose by +22.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.12. In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR saw 27.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASR

Equity return is now at value 25.45, with 14.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (ASR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.