Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (PAC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: PAC) has surged by 16.67 when compared to previous closing price of 147.26, but the company has seen a 14.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that Often, investors think about income and growth as binary choices. Either a company pays a large dividend yield, or it offers strong capital gains upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: PAC) Right Now?

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: PAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PAC is 43.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PAC was 93.83K shares.

PAC’s Market Performance

PAC stock saw an increase of 14.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.04% and a quarterly increase of -6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (PAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.80% for PAC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.94% for the last 200 days.

PAC Trading at 27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +30.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAC rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.84. In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR saw 19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAC

Equity return is now at value 53.71, with 14.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (PAC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.