Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)’s stock price has increased by 11.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. However, the company has seen a 4.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Yurcisin – CEO Sergio Cervantes – CFO Conference Call Participants Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Susan Anderson – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GROV is at 0.88.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GROV is 15.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.21% of that float. The average trading volume for GROV on December 15, 2023 was 113.09K shares.

GROV’s Market Performance

The stock of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen a 4.37% increase in the past week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month, and a -40.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for GROV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.67% for GROV’s stock, with a -14.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GROV Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9970. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw -4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Yurcisin Jeffrey Michael, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Dec 14. After this action, Yurcisin Jeffrey Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

Landesberg Stuart, the Executive Director of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., purchase 5,400 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Landesberg Stuart is holding 882,850 shares at $10,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

Equity return is now at value -189.02, with -25.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.