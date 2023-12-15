Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) has plunged by -13.49 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a -16.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

The public float for GBNH is 9.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On December 15, 2023, GBNH’s average trading volume was 410.76K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH stock saw an increase of -16.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.00% and a quarterly increase of 2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.84% for Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for GBNH’s stock, with a -49.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2625. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc saw -87.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Equity return is now at value -296.74, with -57.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.