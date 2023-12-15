Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) is 13.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDOT is 0.98.

The public float for GDOT is 49.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On December 15, 2023, GDOT’s average trading volume was 638.88K shares.

GDOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) has increased by 0.43 when compared to last closing price of 9.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-14 that REPAY has partnered with Green Dot to enable REPAY’s business clients to accept cash bill payments. With this collaboration, the customers of REPAY’s clients will be able to pay bills with cash in person at more than 45,000 retail locations that are members of the Green Dot Network, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec.

GDOT’s Market Performance

Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has experienced a 2.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.39% rise in the past month, and a -36.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for GDOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.53% for GDOT stock, with a simple moving average of -38.51% for the last 200 days.

GDOT Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, Green Dot Corp. saw -40.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.