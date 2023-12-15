Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is 12.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTN is 1.70.

The public float for GTN is 82.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. On December 15, 2023, GTN’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

The stock price of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) has jumped by 5.08 compared to previous close of 8.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Gray Television is reshaping its balance sheet through recent acquisitions and divestitures, potentially leading to improved cash flow and stock valuation. In my view, the recent acquisitions of the television station WPGA in Macon, Georgia market, and the divestiture of KNIN may bring cash in hand and incoming FCF growth from new synergies. GTN’s experienced management team and expertise in M&A suggest further inorganic growth and higher free cash flow margins in the future.

GTN’s Market Performance

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has seen a 13.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.34% gain in the past month and a 17.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for GTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.24% for GTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at 24.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Gray Television, Inc. saw -20.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from BOGER RICHARD LEE, who purchase 465 shares at the price of $6.84 back on Oct 02. After this action, BOGER RICHARD LEE now owns 59,693 shares of Gray Television, Inc., valued at $3,182 using the latest closing price.

ELDER T L, the Director Emeritus of Gray Television, Inc., sale 500 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that ELDER T L is holding 24,260 shares at $4,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Equity return is now at value 4.55, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.