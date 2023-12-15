Globe Life Inc (GL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has plunged by -0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 123.85, but the company has seen a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Globe Life has consistently outperformed the market and offers reliable growth. The company has a strong business model, with consistent earnings growth and a robust performance record. Globe Life is trading at only 10.3 times its expected earnings in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) is above average at 13.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.

The public float for GL is 92.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GL on December 15, 2023 was 552.37K shares.

GL’s Market Performance

The stock of Globe Life Inc (GL) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month, and a 11.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for GL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for GL’s stock, with a 9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $137 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GL Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.69. In addition, Globe Life Inc saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from BUCHAN JANE, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $124.50 back on Dec 12. After this action, BUCHAN JANE now owns 80,285 shares of Globe Life Inc, valued at $124,500 using the latest closing price.

Skarjune Dolores L, the EVP and Chief Admin. Officer of Globe Life Inc, sale 20,479 shares at $123.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Skarjune Dolores L is holding 4,956 shares at $2,524,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Globe Life Inc (GL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.