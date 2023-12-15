Getaround Inc. (GETR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR)’s stock price has increased by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a -6.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-12-14 that Peer-to-peer carsharing company Getaround has filed its first earnings report since going public a year ago via a SPAC combination. The company’s third-quarter earnings report details a company seeing quick revenue growth, but not enough top line yet to cover its expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GETR is 0.72.

The public float for GETR is 41.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on December 15, 2023 was 961.54K shares.

GETR’s Market Performance

GETR stock saw an increase of -6.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.25% and a quarterly increase of -49.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.46% for Getaround Inc. (GETR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for GETR stock, with a simple moving average of -55.98% for the last 200 days.

GETR Trading at -22.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1665. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -74.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Equity return is now at value -64.12, with -44.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.